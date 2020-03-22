Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $159,000 Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $81.77 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

