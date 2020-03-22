Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 563.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of PEY opened at $11.78 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

