Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $145,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,258,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

