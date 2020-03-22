Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

