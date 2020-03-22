Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.