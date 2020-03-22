Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,257.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $260.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

