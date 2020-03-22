Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

SBNY opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.