Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE VEC opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

