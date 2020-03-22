Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

