Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KSU opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

