Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,335,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,630,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $15.27 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

