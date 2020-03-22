Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 96,538 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 15,037.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,538 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 648,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Opko Health from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,563.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,437,501 shares of company stock worth $2,169,859 over the last three months. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Opko Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

