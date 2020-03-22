Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 411 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

