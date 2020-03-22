Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,089 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 461.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

