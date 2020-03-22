Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,851 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

SRI stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

