Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,108 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of DCPH opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

