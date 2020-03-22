Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 566,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 360,340.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,498,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,238,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.11.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $54.40 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

