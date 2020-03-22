Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,231 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CBZ opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.