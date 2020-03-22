Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,422,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,709,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,259,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.