Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $310.63 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.51 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.33.

