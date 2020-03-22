McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.00 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.58 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $3,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 538,901 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

