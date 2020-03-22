Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. Match Group has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

