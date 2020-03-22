Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,727 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of KO opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

