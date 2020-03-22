Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 50,218 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,218 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

