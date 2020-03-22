Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 44,366 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,366 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

