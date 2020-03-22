Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,021 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.78. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.48.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

