Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 123,450 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fortis were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of FTS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

