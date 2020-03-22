Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 108,358 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after buying an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

