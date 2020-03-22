Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,616 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.16% of Phreesia worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,828 shares of company stock worth $6,563,829 in the last ninety days.

NYSE PHR opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.