Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231,357 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

