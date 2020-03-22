Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 40,066 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of CVB Financial worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.79 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

