Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,130 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SAP by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.