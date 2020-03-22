Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 24,575 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Loews worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,908 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

