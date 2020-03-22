Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 126,700 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Silk Road Medical worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $748,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,803 over the last three months.

SILK opened at $24.50 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

