Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $5.60 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Bill.com stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

