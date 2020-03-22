Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $12.77 Million in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 277,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

