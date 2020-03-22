Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 234.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Equitable worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,102,000 after purchasing an additional 969,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after purchasing an additional 398,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,566,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,368,000 after purchasing an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Equitable stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

