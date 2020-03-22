Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.86 Million Stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 143,003 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $329.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

