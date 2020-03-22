Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $15.47 Million Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWPH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Shares of GWPH opened at $74.89 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.