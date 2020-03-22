Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $200.19 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,150. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

