Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $13.78 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $98.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.