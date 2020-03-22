Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $10.15 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 836,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 35.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 229,604 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 152,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,743 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. Twist Bioscience Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

