Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $10.03 Million Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. Analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

