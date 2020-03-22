Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of CAE worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,468,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,165,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

CAE opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

