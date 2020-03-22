Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Vipshop worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 923,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.60 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.