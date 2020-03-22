Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 516.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,562,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 218,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $125.00 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

