Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,994 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of Mantech International worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $57.84 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

