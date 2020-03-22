Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $4,987,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.38. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

