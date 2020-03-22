Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of Cactus worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cactus by 998.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

