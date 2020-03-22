Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 53,597 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.97% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

